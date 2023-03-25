What to expect: An elevated fire weather concern is expected for areas west of I-35 on Sunday. Otherwise, expect afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s. A low chance for showers exists in the southeast counties Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of a warm front.

A cold front will move through North Texas on Monday, eventually stalling across Central Texas. There will be low chances for showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon through the overnight hours.

Rain chances return Thursday as an unsettled weather pattern persists. Warm convection-induced showers and storms will begin on Thursday. A dryline will set up to our west during the late week ahead of a Pacific cold front. Storms will pop up off the dryline and along the front as it moves through. The better chance for severe storms will be along the dryline on Thursday, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty at this time. Check back for updates in the coming days as they become available.