A cold front will move completely through the region by Monday morning, with breezy winds around 10-15 mph behind the boundary. Additional chances for showers and storms are expected mainly near and west of I-35 in the afternoon hours, before spreading over most of the region later in the evening. Another front will move through late Monday into Tuesday morning. There is a low chance for strong to severe storms late Monday into Tuesday morning across Central Texas, where the main concern would be hail.
