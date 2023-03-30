Thunderstorm chances will continue through Friday as the next storm system sweeps across the Plains. Some storms may be strong or severe, with hail and damaging winds both possible. The highest severe thunderstorm chances will likely be east of I-35. Fire danger will be elevated across the western half of the region due to dry and windy weather behind the front. Blowing dust originating from the Panhandle may create hazy conditions in the afternoon and evening. The entire system will exit to the east Friday evening, with nice weather expected for Saturday.

Temperatures will be seasonal on Saturday. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day, but no rain is expected.