Showers and storms will develop across western North and Central Texas mid to late Sunday morning. A few strong storms will be possible with hail being the primary threat. The severe weather threat will increase Sunday afternoon through evening as a warm front lifts north and a dryline sharpens out west. Large hail will remain the primary hazard, but damaging winds and a couple isolated tornadoes will be possible immediately behind the warm front through Sunday evening. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings! Also, make sure to download the Fox 44 News app for up to the minute weather updates.