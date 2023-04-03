Another dry, hot, and breezy Tuesday will result in elevated fire danger west of I-35 behind a dryline. Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset Tuesday evening. If storms are able to develop, they could become strong to severe. However, better chances for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front later Tuesday night. The best potential for severe storms will be east of Highway 75 and north of I-20, but how far south and west the severe threat will exist is still a bit uncertain at this time. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

Following Tuesday’s cold front, showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day, with the best chances expected in Central Texas each day. Temperatures will be well below normal late week with highs generally in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Near to slightly above normal temperatures return this weekend with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s by Sunday.