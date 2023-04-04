Severe storms are expected again tonight. Ahead of the dryline, a few storms may develop before sunset this evening. If storms are able to develop, they could become strong to severe. However, better chances for strong to severe storms will arrive with a cold front later tonight. The best potential for severe storms will be east of Highway 75 and north of I-20, with a lower threat elsewhere east of I-35. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Make sure you pay attention to the weather, and have multiple ways to receive warnings before heading to bed!