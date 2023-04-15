Noticeably cooler temperatures are expected Sunday behind a cold front that moved through Central Texas on Saturday. Pleasant weather on Sunday with sunny skies, low humidity, and afternoon highs in the 70s will be be perfect for outdoor activities!

After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will warm into midweek. Dry, breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire weather concerns primarily west of I-35 Monday afternoon, as well as areas west of a dryline Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, after which the next cold front will arrive.