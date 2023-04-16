Pleasant weather is expected to continue into Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Dry, breezy conditions may lead to elevated fire weather conditions west of I-35 Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the 80s by Thursday before a cooler airmass arrives behind a cold front by the weekend. Low chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, however a capping inversion may limit storm coverage and many locations will likely remain dry. Elevated fire weather concerns are possible Thursday afternoon west of Highway 281 due to dry, breezy conditions.