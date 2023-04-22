Widespread rain with some embedded storms is expected on Sunday, accompanied by cooler temperatures. No severe weather is expected with these storms, and the main concern will be intermittent lightning strikes. Otherwise, morning temperature will range in the 40s and 50s, and afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Periodic disturbances, increased moisture, and another cold front by mid week will keep the weather unsettled through most of the upcoming week. A few strong storms with small hail will be possible late Monday and Monday night, with an increasing severe weather threat for all but East Texas over Tuesday. A few strong storms may occur ahead of the next cold front arriving later Wednesday. Rain ends from west to east on Thursday.