A strong upper level impulse will approach from the northwest, helping to draw a surface warm front northward. Though the day will start off very cool in the 50s and showery, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s in wake of the warm front, as lift increases later in the day into Tuesday night with gusty southeast winds 15-20 mph. Instability will be on the increase with increasing threat for large hail. Localized damaging winds may also pose a threat late for areas mainly south of the I-20/30 corridors.

Showers with scattered thunderstorms will continue Wednesday and Wednesday night, as the main upper disturbance passes east across the region. A few strong storms may occur ahead of the next cold front arriving late Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Rain ends from west to east on Thursday with brisk and cooler temperatures. South winds and warmer temperatures return Friday, before another cold front Friday night/early Saturday cools things off again.