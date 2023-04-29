Overnight into Sunday morning will be quiet with winds less than 10 mph. Expect morning low temperatures in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. A weak cold front will move closer to the Red River overnight, and stalling in that direction, keeping temperatures comfortable on Monday and Tuesday.

Seasonable and dry weather conditions are expected into early next week. High temperatures will bounce from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Storm chances make a return by the end of the workweek into the weekend.