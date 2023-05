Pleasant weather will persist for the start of May, with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s. Winds will be light and generally out of the east.

A gradual warm up is expected over the new week, with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s by the end of the week. Chances for showers and storms will return late this week, so continue to check back over the coming days as more details become available!