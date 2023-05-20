For your Sunday plans, expect the morning to start off cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s. A low (10%) chance for some sprinkles will be possible beginning mid-morning, but will spread across most of the area during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will only peak in the mid- upper 70s.

Over next week, you can expect periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly Wednesday and Thursday. Check back for more details as they become available in the coming days! Otherwise, temperatures will be around normal with highs in the 80s and lows mostly in the 60s.