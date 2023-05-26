There are chances for isolated/scattered showers and storms over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t be a washout and many areas will remain dry. A couple strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Warm weather with remain with temperatures in the 80s is expected during the middle portions of next week. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across Central Texas on Tuesday before becoming more isolated in coverage the next couple of days. Severe weather is not expected.