Rain chances increase across Central Texas Sunday and Monday with chances for showers and thunderstorms (10%-50%) expected Sunday afternoon through Memorial day. The coverage of showers and storms should be generally scattered so outdoor plans may only be temporarily disrupted. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the main threats. Severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s/80s both days.
