Rain chances continue Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. The coverage will be scattered so outdoor plans may only be temporarily disrupted. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the main hazards. Severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, daytime high temperatures will generally be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week will be seasonally warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s and periodic rain chances. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across portions Central Texas on Friday into the weekend.