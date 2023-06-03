Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon and evening. We’re eyeing the potential for widely scattered storms to develop during peak heating hours. If any of these storms strengthen, the greatest concern will be gusty winds and small hail. Additional locally heavy rainfall may result in isolated flash flood issues across the region. Severe weather is not expected.



Heading into our next work week, with the added rainfall activity likely persisting through midweek, that will keep high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and overnight lows remaining in the 60s. However, a big warm up (but seasonable for this time of year) approaches by the weekend as rain chances diminish and high temperatures climb into the lower 90s.