A weak cold front will stall across North Texas Sunday and may serve as a focus for isolated thunderstorm development. If storms develop, they may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Additional storms are possible Monday through Monday night. A few strong to severe thunderstorms with hail and damaging winds can’t be ruled out, especially near and south of the lingering stalled front.

Early summer heat continues through the week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C , and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.