Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop across portions of North and Central Texas Monday and Tuesday during the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that develop will have the potential to become severe. Frequent lightning, large hail, and damaging winds are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out on Monday, especially during the evening hours. The main window of concern is generally between 3 PM and 10 PM each day. Stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings!

Early summer heat continues next week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid 90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C , and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.