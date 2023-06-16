Additional scattered thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Some may become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Continue to check back for forecast updates and remain weather aware Saturday afternoon into the overnight!

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect over the weekend. High temperatures will range in the 90s to the 100s, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 115. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.