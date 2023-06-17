A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect over the weekend. High temperatures will range in the 90s to the 100s, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 115. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during the hottest part of the day, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing if outdoors.

The heat continues through the first half of next week with temperatures peaking in the 90s to lower 100s with even higher heat indices! Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, if possible take frequent breaks in the A/C , and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day!