For your Monday planning: expect hot and humid conditions to persist. Afternoon highs will range in the mid 90s to around 104, with even higher heat indices in the 100-120 degree range. Make sure to practice heat safety!! Isolated storms will be possible south of I-20, mainly along and west of I-35 in the afternoon and early evening hours. Some could become strong to severe, so make sure to stay weather aware!

The heat and humidity continue through the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures mainly in the 90s and 100s, with even higher heat indices. Make sure to practice heat safety while out and about this week!