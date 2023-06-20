Early summer heat continues Wednesday with highs in the 90s to 100s and heat index values well over 100 degrees with a few spots climbing above 110 degrees. Continue to take precautions to BEAT THE HEAT! Drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler part of the day, wear light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade.

The weakening ridge overhead and a dryline in West Texas will lead to the potential for daily clusters of thunderstorms moving in from the northwest Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon. There is still uncertainty regarding how far east the storms will continue. If storms are able to move into our area, severe weather will be possible. The primary hazards will be damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!