A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to approach the area from the northwest during the overnight hours. There is still some uncertainty in the east-southeastward extent of these storms, but any storms that do enter our area will have the potential to bring severe weather including: damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware tonight and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings before you go to bed!
