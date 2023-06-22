Intense summer heat returns this weekend as the high pressure dome builds back in. Before that, we will hold onto a least a small storm chance Friday afternoon and evening as pieces of atmospheric energy move in from the northwest.



Afternoon highs will climb back into the 100s by the weekend through much of next week, with heat index values between 102-115 degrees. Make sure to practice heat safety and remain hydrated if you have any weekend plans!



Rain chances remain fairly limited after Friday (if we see any) as high pressure dominates the forecast area. If you get some rain tomorrow, enjoy it while it lasts!



Check back in for the latest forecast.