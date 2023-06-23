A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 PM Saturday for Central Texas. Triple digit heat returns this weekend and will continue through next week. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will allow heat index values to generally climb to 102-114 degrees each afternoon next week. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed in some areas, so check back frequently for more updates as they become available.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now