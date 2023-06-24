A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 8 PM Sunday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in peak heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees Sunday afternoon. This will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning. And remember, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!
