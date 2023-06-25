A Heat Advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 8 PM Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity will result in peak heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees Monday afternoon. This will increase the risk for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, and taking frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning. And remember, NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles!

Triple digit heat is expected to continue in Central Texas this week. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will allow heat index values to generally climb to 104-110 degrees each afternoon. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed in many areas, so check back frequently for more updates as they become available.