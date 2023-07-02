Rain chances will gradually increase through the week as a weakened ridge continues to push off to the east. The greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday ahead and along a cold front as it dips south. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms could have gusty winds and small hail. Heat will begin to build back in on Friday and lead us into the weekend.

Triple digit heat is expected across North and Central Texas next week. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will allow heat index values to generally climb to 104-110 degrees each afternoon. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed in many areas, so check back frequently for more updates as they become available.