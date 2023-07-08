A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 9 PM Monday as peak heat indices reach 105 to around 110. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and to know the signs of heat illness.

The chance for showers and storms will be highest on Sunday, mainly for North Texas, as a cold front progresses south. These rain chances will decrease as the boundary tries to recede from the region into midweek. Severe weather is not expected, though some storms could have gusty winds and frequent lightning. Some areas may see some minor flooding issues as well depending on where storms develop and their motion.