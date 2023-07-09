A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9PM Monday as peak heat indices reach 105-112 degrees. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and to know the signs of heat illness.

Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday night. Best chances will be confined to North Texas, with lower chances going into Central Texas. Main concerns are gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain that may produce isolated flooding. Make sure to stay weather aware!