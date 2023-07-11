Wednesday will be hot and sunny with temperatures areawide creeping into the triple digits. Heat indices will range from 105 to 110 in most areas as well, increasing the potential for heat related illness. Hot and dry conditions will also begin to ramp up fire weather concerns in our western counties.

The heat continues through the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 90s to 100s. Heat will approach 110 each day. There is an additional concern for an elevated fire risk through the rest of the week with rain chances returning on Sunday. The highest probabilities for rain will be along the Red River.