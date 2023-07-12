An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 9 pm Thursday as temperatures will climb to 95-109 degrees with heat index values near 105-114 degrees. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water and avoiding time outdoors. Know the signs of heat-related illnesses!

The heat continues through the rest of this week into next with highs in the 90s to 100s. Heat indices will approach 110 each day. There is also a concern for elevated fire danger each day, mainly west of I-35. Low (10-20%) storm chances return Sunday with some relief from the heat. The highest chances for storms are along the Red River, becoming more isolated further south.