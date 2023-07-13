Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs from the mid 90s to around 107 and max heat index values as high as 111. Make sure to continue to practice heat safety. There is an elevated threat for wildfires generally west of the I-35 corridor, so make sure to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts.

The heat continues this weekend into the middle of next week with highs generally in the 90s and 100s. Heat indices up to around 110 are possible. The threat for wildfires will be elevated most days , especially west of I-35. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to continue to practice heat safety, and to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts.