A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of our Central Texas counties until 9 PM Saturday. Temperatures ranging from the mid 90s to around 105, and for many areas east of US-281, heat indices between 105 and 112 degrees will make the heat feel stifling and very uncomfortable outdoors, even for very short periods of time. Continue to practice heat safety to limit yourself from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of water or water- based drinks with electrolytes, avoid extended time outdoors, especially during the daytime hours, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, and remember to ALWAYS check the back seat before leaving your vehicle.

Hot and breezy conditions will create an elevated threat for wildfires along and west of Interstate 35 on Saturday.