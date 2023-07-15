A storm complex will approach from the northwest late tonight and into the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Storms may be undergoing a weakening phase as they arrive, but would still be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning. Showers and storms will move east across the northern half of he region, exiting to the east Sunday afternoon. The best rain chances will be north of the I-20 corridor. Most of Central Texas will unfortunately miss out on precipitation, and will remain hot and humid.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect for much of Central Texas through Sunday evening. Within the advisory area, high temperatures will range from the mid 90s to triple digits, with heat indices over 105. Remember to protect the young and elderly from the heat, give your pets plenty of water, and keep them off the hot pavement if taking them outside.