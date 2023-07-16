The heat will return in earnest on Monday as high pressure re- strengthens overhead. A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the region on Monday, with highs ranging from the mid 90s to 106, and heat indices 105 to 112. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

The summer heat will continue this week with high temperatures in the triple digits across most of Central Texas. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110+ degrees each afternoon. The threat for wildfires will be elevated each day, particularly west of I-35, with rain chances remaining near zero.