A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are in effect across the region through 8 PM Thursday as extreme heat and humidity continues to increase the potential for heat related illnesses. Take precautions if you are spending any amount of time outdoors. Drink plenty of fluids, avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors, and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Don’t forget to check the back seat!

