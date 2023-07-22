Temperatures start to climb on Sunday, though they still shouldn’t be too much above normal for late July. Highs will range from the low 90s in the northeast to around 102 in the southwest under mostly sunny skies.

Hot weather can be expected next week across the region with triple digit temperatures becoming common and heat index values between 105-110 each afternoon. The hot conditions are likely to persist through the end of the week. Fire danger will be elevated each afternoon along and west of I-35 where hot, dry and breezy conditions will occur.