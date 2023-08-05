An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through 8 pm Sunday. Temperatures of at least 105 degrees and/or heat index values up to 112 degrees are expected across the region.

Very hot conditions will continue into Sunday. High temperatures will reach 102 to 109 degrees with heat index values up to 112 degrees. An elevated grass fire threat is expected for all areas.

The heat will continue next week with daily high temperatures in the triple digits for most areas. There will be a low chance for showers and storms in North Texas Monday afternoon through Tuesday, but most locations will remain rain-free. The fire threat will ramp up again this week, especially Tuesday through Thursday, with a critical fire threat expected west of I-35 and an elevated threat east of I-35.