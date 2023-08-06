An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the shaded area through 8 pm Monday. Temperatures of at least 105 degrees and/or heat index values up to 114 degrees are expected across the region.

A weak cold front will move into North Texas on Monday, providing a little relief from the triple digit heat to areas along the Red River Valley. For the rest of the area, hot temperatures are expected and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect. The front will serve as a focus for widely scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.