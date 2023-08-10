An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the shaded areas until 8 PM Friday. Temperatures of at least 105 degrees and/or heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected in the warning area. Stay cool out there, and protect yourself and your loved ones from the heat!

The heat and fire weather threat persists through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Afternoon high temps generally around 100 or higher will be coupled with heat indices up to 110 each afternoon. Continue to practice heat and fire safety!