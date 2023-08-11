The elevated to critical fire weather threat will persist over this weekend. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for areas along and west of I-35. Make sure to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts as rapid spread and growth are possible.

The heat persists with triple digit temps and heat indices both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors during the heat of the day, and to know the signs of heat illness.