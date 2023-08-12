An elevated to critical fire weather threat persists across the region this weekend. With persisting hot, dry, and occasionally breeze conditions, new fire start may be subject to rapid spread and growth. Make sure to avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for areas along and west of I-35.

A cold front will move through during the day on Monday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a chance for isolated showers and storms. Expect temperatures to generally be below 100 degrees on Tuesday across the region, for a nice, slight respite to the overbearing heat we have been observing.