An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of Central Texas through 9 PM Sunday. High temperatures will generally peak between 105 to 113 degrees.

Unfortunately, the intense heat continues next weeks with only low rain chances across far south Central TX on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly lower Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the lower-mid 100s.

The summer of 2023 is among the driest on record. Much of Central Texas hasn’t seen any measurable rainfall during July and August.