An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of Central Texas through 9 PM Monday. High temperatures will generally peak between 104 to 111 degrees. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Persistent hot and dry conditions with breezy east-southeasterly winds will lead to critical fire weather conditions across Central Texas during the early portions of this week. A Red Flag Warning is in effect on Monday starting at 10AM. Avoid any outdoor activities that could lead to new fire starts as conditions will be supportive of rapid wildfire growth and spread!