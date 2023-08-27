A cold front has passed through the area and is slowly filtering in cooler air. Along with this, a low chance for isolated thunderstorms exists through the afternoon and evening hours. Another shot of isolated storms will be possible deep in Central Texas tomorrow afternoon as well. Seasonal temperatures are expected as we move into the work week.
