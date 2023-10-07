Quiet weather continues into next week with above-normal temperatures returning. Afternoon highs will generally be in the 80s with a few areas in western North Texas climbing into the lower 90s by mid-week. Another cold front it forecast to sweep across the region Thursday, bringing another drop in temperatures by Friday. Low rain chances may return to parts of the region as soon as Wednesday with additional chances later in the week.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now