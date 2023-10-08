Cool weather this past weekend will be followed by warmer weather for most of this week. High temperatures will range from the 80s to lower 90s through the week, with only a slight chance of rain across Central Texas on Wednesday. Recent rainfall has helped with the ongoing drought, but has not ended it, as rainfall still remains well below normal across most of the region.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now