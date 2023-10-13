An annular solar eclipse will occur across parts of the state on Saturday with a partial eclipse visible across the rest of the state. The eclipse will begin shortly after 10 am and conclude around 130 pm. Peak coverage will occur between 1145 am and noon. Areas shaded along the annular path will see the sun covered to around 90% with a ring of bright sunlight visible around the moon. This will not be a total eclipse and will require eye protection to observe. The cloud forecast looks promising in North Texas with sunny skies. Some clouds may hinder optimal viewing in Deep South Texas.